WEST READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have released an update on the deadly chocolate plant explosion in Berks county

On Tuesday, Federal Investigators say the blast was caused by natural gas leaking from a defective fitting.

The explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company Plant in West Reading killed seven people in March of 2023.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the fitting made by DuPont had a known tendency to crack and the fitting was installed 41 years ago.

The NTSB says it has not yet determined the cause of the blase, but suspects it was the gas leak.



