Fatal accident closes Route 29 in Monroe Township, detour in place

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Route 29 is closed and one person is dead after a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck collided head-on, according to police.

The accident happened Monday around 11:40 in the morning. The road is closed at Bigelow Lane and there is a detour in place.

The coroner was called to the scene where one was pronounced dead. Police say, one other was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information on it as it becomes available.