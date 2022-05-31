CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the weekend one lucky Carbondale shopper wins big in a $20 Fast Play PA lottery game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced the award of its largest Fast Play progressive top prize worth $1,926,996 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Top Dollar game.

Officials say the Convenient Food Mart on 69 South Main Street in Carbondale sold the ticket on May 28 and receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Top Dollar is a $20 Fast Play game that offers top prizes starting at $300,000. Fast Play games are print-on-demand from a lottery sales store or self-service touch-screen vending machine.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer, or with the ticket checker feature on the lottery’s app.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.