Fashion shows brings community together

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO — There are many ways to bring different sides of a community together. The city of Lakewood, Colorado put on a special show for people with and without disabilities.

If fashion shows are about sharing who you are, Emily Waldo will have no problem.

“I’m kinda shy. No, not really,” Waldo said.

No problem at all.

“I’m never shy,” Waldo said.

This is an event called Rockin’ the Red Carpet Together put on by the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center and Michele Majeune.

“We’ve brought people with developmental disabilities together with other members of the community without disabilities to enjoy a night of fashion and music,” Majeune said.

And to make connections.

“Our whole point was bringing people together around this shared experience and through that getting to know someone that they otherwise wouldn’t run shoulders with,” Majeune said.

People ready to show who they are, no matter their abilities.

“And, you see the personality and character and creativity of folks with disabilities, you realize whoa, they’re just like us.I think this event really makes people feel that they’re included that they’re welcomed that something that you normally wouldn’t associate with someone with a disability, fashion,” Majeune said.

The fashion show is part of a year-long celebration commemorating Lakewood, Colorado’s 50th year as a city.

