The stars really did align Sunday night on the red carpet. A-list celebrities were out in Los Angeles for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

But before the awards, the red carpet was extremely red.

Many fashion trends adorned the red carpet for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Singer Sam Smith gave the red carpet a whole new meaning. He took to the carpet in this over-the-top floor-length suit coat, dressed from head to toe in candy apple red.

Smith was accompanied by an entourage also dazzled in red.

Everything is coming up roses for singer Lizzo. She hit the red carpet in a bright orange floral cape and opened it to reveal a matching corset dress.

The five-time nominee shows she can do it all both on stage and off.

One artist turned the red carpet blue. Cardi B stole the show in a royal blue gown that was tailored to fit her perfectly.

The rap singer paired the waterfall-like dress with big silver hoop earrings.

What makes this not your typical blue dress is the fabric that seems frozen in time, acting as a headpiece and an over-the-top off-the-shoulder gown.

She’s an anti-hero and she’s killing it on the red carpet. Singer Taylor Swift stepped out in a stunning midnight blue two-piece gown that matched her red lipstick and oversized diamond earrings perfectly.

Swift begins 2023 with a vengeance after releasing the album Midnights and a tour starting in March. She’s pretty in pink!

Country singer Kacey Musgraves took to the red carpet in a latex pink body suit and added some flare with an ostrich feather, full-length baby pink coat.

Musgraves let the outfit speak for itself by pairing it with her hair in a subtle bun.

We cannot forget the host of the evening, Trevor Noah, who stepped onto the red carpet before the awards show. He sported a classy white suit coat paired with black dress pants and a black tie.

She’s a ray of sunshine in yellow. Kelsea Ballerini lit up the grammy red carpet. The country singer sizzled in a bright yellow mermaid gown with a slit and yellow jewel accents.

An award-worthy night of fashion on music’s biggest night.