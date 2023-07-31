HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fitness instructor from Luzerne County combined her love for yoga with her affection for animals and teaching.

Ashley Raspen found her first passion many years ago.

“I found fitness, it was my passion. I started teaching fitness and I just loved it,” said Ashley Raspen, the owner of Buttinhead Farms.

Raspen says soon after finding fitness, she also found a second love for farming.

“Started getting some peacocks, chickens, turkeys, guineas, every fowl there was, and then I wanted one day to get a four-legged animal. So I decided to get a goat, and then here we are,” added Raspen.

Since 2019, Buttinhead Farms has been educating and helping people through goat yoga. Raspen takes her goats everywhere for people to enjoy. From nursing homes to elementary schools. The farm is family owned and operated.

“I love to see how people have big smiles on their faces when the goats come right out. It makes me really happy,” Willow Raspen said.

Not only does Buttinhead Farms have goat yoga they also launched a new piggy yoga experience.

Raspen says getting to see people interact with her animals is an incredible feeling.

“It really is ‘goattastic’,” Raspen said.

Raspen says many people leave the class better than they came into it.

“It’s amazing cause we see a lot of anxiety and people come in with a lot of overthinking,” Raspen says.

She says by the time the session ends they’ve opened up and have learned something new.

