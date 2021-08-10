Farmers show early morning picking yields best corn produce

WEST ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In order to get the best-tasting corn, farmers head into the field long before sunrise. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash takes a look at the “hand picking” process.

In order to get fresh sweet corn, these farmers tell us you have to get in the field before sunrise.

“We need a timeline. You know you need a couple of hours to pick before market. Yeah, it is tough in the mornings.”

Jason Schirg is a third-generation farmer.

“Temperature-wise it is nice out, so you are not sweating anyway. We get here at 4:30 am in the field, and we’ll pull until almost 630am -seven o’clock before we get out of here. We pull corn, every market morning for market-fresh. Corns have been good, the water, the heat, corn likes that kind of stuff.

“It is nature’s way of cooling it. It already is cool. It’s 62 degrees or so this morning, so it is naturally cool. So it holds good for the day, it keeps its sweetness. When we pull it the same day with the dew on it, it really makes a fresh product when we get to market.”

“Oh you can’t beat sweet corn that is picked the same day, you know, the freshness, that’s why we pull it for our customers, every market morning, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

“The forecast is warming up this week. I think higher temps upper eighties, almost ninety. And then we are going to have nighttime temps as low as seventy, sixty-eight degrees. That’s the perfect temperature for growing corn.”