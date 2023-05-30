EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties informed the public that voucher distribution for a state nutrition program has been postponed indefinitely.

The Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties announced on Tuesday, all in-person distributions of vouchers from the State Farmer`s Market Nutrition Program are postponed until further notice.

A press release states due to a delay at the state level, voucher checks have not been issued to any counties within the Commonwealth. The voucher checks are not expected to be received until at least the end of June.

Officials say Luzerne and Wyoming Counties will hold in-person distributions in July which will be announced at a future date.

Locations where distribution was canceled included:

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza; scheduled for May 31

Penn State-Hazleton Campus; scheduled for June 6

Germania Hose Company; scheduled for June 13

Wyoming County EMA Building; scheduled for June 15

All mail-in applications will be processed after the in-person distributions.

Applications can be found at any of the 15 Active Adult Centers or on the Agency Website.