LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NASCAR Cup series has finally made its way to the Poconos. Racing gets underway Friday.

Four races in three days around 100,000 fans are heading out here to watch the NASCAR Cup Series kick off at Pocono Raceway and we couldn’t ask for better weather today after those overnight storms rolled through.

Yesterday thousands of campers piled in and parked at the infield setting up the coolest spots with inflatable pools, grills, and everything you need to kick back and enjoy the races.

This year marks a special season as it’s NASCAR’s 75th anniversary as well as Pocono Raceway hosting a race for the last 50 of those years.

For fans stopping by you’ll see new upgrades on the inside of the track. The paddock area has been renovated with new bleachers, along with a victory lane giving fans an even closer look at the driver who takes home the checkered flag.

28/22 News spoke to an official with Pocono Raceway who says the months and endless hours of planning for this weekend are all worth it.

“You can smell the campfires, you can smell the cooking, you can hear people laughing having a good time. Kids on bikes, people walking dogs, this place is alive. It’s the place to be and it makes us so happy to see it come to life,” Ricky Durst, Sr. Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pocono Raceway.

