(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second weekend of the NFL playoffs, and one team playing tonight is trying to do something it’s only done once before in its history, spread its wings all the way to a Super Bowl title.

Everyone was out and about today representing their favorite team, but many supporting the birds in green.

Fans were doing some last-minute shopping to get their apparel and be ready for tonight’s big game.

Many will be out during the Eagles and Giants game wearing their new gear and representing their team at local bars or restaurants that are hosting watch parties.

Northeastern Pennsylvania residents are sick with bird fever, and Sports Fever in the Viewmont Mall has the cure.

“Yeah, I just had a humongous sale. Close to $300,” said Caiden Berardi, an employee at Sports Fever.

Fans were out early Saturday buying gear in time for the Giants-Eagles playoff game.

A Sports Fever employee says people were in and out all day spending money on their favorite team, specifically the one in green.

“A lady returned a bunch of Eagles stuff just to buy four Jalen Hurts jerseys,” Berardi told Eyewitness News.

One Eagles supporter stopped for a jersey before heading to Philadelphia to see the highly anticipated game at the Link.

“Me, my husband, and we’re taking our 11-year-old son for the Eagles game. I’m here trying to look for a jersey real quick for him for last minute before we get on the road,” said Samantha, from Jefferson Township.

With two NFC foes and Super Bowl hopefuls facing off, good competition is expected.

“It’s definitely going to be a very good game, especially against the Giants so we’re really pumped to be going,” Samantha explained.

Bird fans who are not fortunate enough to be headed to the Lincoln Financial Field for the big game can be seen in their green gear at local watch parties.

The NEPA Bird Gang is holding a playoff bash at Rodano’s and Franklin’s in Wilkes-Barre.

“Each year it gets bigger and bigger we look forward to it especially now making the playoffs and really everybody comes out,” said Joe Rodano, founder of NEPA Bird Gang.

And not just for the game. A DJ, food and drink specials, and different raffles were all on the agenda. Between the two establishments, the staff expected around 200 people.

“We’re fully stocked, everything’s cut up and ready to go. We’re just waiting for people to come on in,” said Matthew Kovalski, a bartender at Franklin’s.

So whether fans are seeing Eagles green or Giants “big blue”, everyone’s welcome.

“It’s just gonna be a great time, great atmosphere, and you know, hopefully, an eagles victory,” Rodano added.

The NEPA Bird Gang Playoff Bash will begin at 7 pm. Both Rodano’s and Franklin’s will be having specials for the game that everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.

The Eagles versus Giants game will kick off at 8:15.