WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Philly fans cheered the Eagles onto victory while watching the game in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Franklin’s was packed on Public Square with a crowd tuned in for the Conference Championship.

After the blow-out win, fans of the Birds, including Lily Cimino of Dallas, are super confident about their chances in the Super Bowl.

“Definitely the Eagles all the way. E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles,” said Cimino.

You can’t blame these passionate Eagles fans for being super pumped.