SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Little league World Series Baseball Player is home, but on the long road to recovery, after a fall from a bunk bed caused a serious head injury. Now the family is seeking action to help prevent this from happening to another child.

Each year, baseball players from around the world travel to South Williamsport for the Little League World Series. It’s one of the most exciting times of their lives. But, it turned into 12-year-old Easton Oliverson fighting for his life after an accident.

“The beds did not have railings on them and on the second night that Easton was staying there at about 1:00 in the morning, he fell out of the bed,” said Ken Fulginiti, the Oliverson Family Lawyer.

Easton suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, then developed a staph infection in his brain. After three surgeries, he’s finally on the road to recovery.

The Oliverson Family Lawyer Ken Fulginiti says this isn’t the first case of a child falling from a bunk bed.





“We know of one in 2019 where another young man, I believe he was 12 years old, fell out of a bed at the Little League World Series an upper bunk, struck his head, and suffered a concussion,” Fulginiti added.

Recently, the Oliverson Family filed a lawsuit against the Little League and the company that manufactures the bunk beds.

“I continuously reached out to their counsel and then at one point he told me that little league was canceling the inspection. That they were not willing to do an inspection of the evidence unless and until the Oliversons sued them,” Fulginiti stated.

The Oliversons hope to see new improvements, so this doesn’t happen to another player.

“The family is so appreciative of all the support that they received. They also are focusing on Easton and they also want to make sure that this does not happen again,” Fulginiti continued.

Eyewitness News reached out to Little League about the lawsuit and was told they don’t comment on pending litigation.