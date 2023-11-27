LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Harris Conservatory in Luzerne County is looking for some help from the public to keep its programs up and running while the staff deals with an unexpected expense.

The Harris Conservatory is a home to the arts for more than 1,000 people of all ages across northeastern Pennsylvania. After an expensive and unexpected boiler break, the family-run center is looking for some help from the community to stay in operation.

A safe environment for the arts to thrive. That’s what the Harris Conservatory has been offering to thousands of people for nearly 20 years.

“We offer a lot for anybody’s needs. You know, there’s something for everybody,” said Jennifer Harris, co-owner and co-founder of the Harris Conservatory for the Arts.

Harris says the building, which is nearly 100 years old, holds a special place in her heart.

“I went to grade school here. It was the Sacred Heart School Building, and I grew up on the next street over. My entire family grew up in Luzerne,” Jennifer added.

The conservatory offers everything from dance classes, to musical theatre workshops and guitar lessons to karate and Irish Step Dance.

Now, the nonprofit is in need of some help to keep the music playing after a boiler break and a big bill to fix it. It’s a lot for the family-run operation to handle.

“The replacement unfortunately is going to be rather extensive,” said co-owner and co-founder of the Harris Center of the Arts and director of the Joan Harris Centre.

And costly as the boiler is only 10 years old.

After more than 10 estimates from different companies, the owners learned that it could cost up to $70,000 to replace the boiler for the building. They’re applying for grants to help cover the costs, but in the meantime, they’re reaching out to the community for support.

“I have a lot of faith in our families and in our community,” Jim said.

For the conservatory’s students, they say the building is more than just a dance or music studio, it’s a second home.

“I’ve been dancing here since I was three years old,” said Joan Harris Center Office Manager, dance teacher, and former dancer Bella Buckland.

Buckland is a dancer turned dance teacher and office manager at the Joan Harris Centre housed at the conservatory. She can’t imagine her life without it.

“It quite honestly is a second family and that’s the only way you could describe it. Everyone here opens their arms, so welcoming anything you need whether it be dance-related or life-related, everyone’s always there for you,” Buckland added.

According to the owners, the majority of the conservatory’s students are children. As a part of our children’s first initiative at 28/22 News, we’ll continue to highlight stories like these and places like the Harris Conservatory.

If you’re interested in supporting the Harris Conservatory, you can find additional information online.

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a time to give back to non-profits and the Harris Conservatory hopes you will consider them with a donation.