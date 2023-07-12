HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many of us, fairs are about winning prizes, connecting with people, and sharing food. All of that and more was almost taken away from one family who has been attending the fair for more than 30 years.

At the Lycoming County Fair, Kristie Toon and her family are grateful for an opportunity they weren’t expecting to have after a strong storm destroyed their trailer a few weeks ago.

Less than one month ago, Toon’s trailer was flipped on its side and was no longer usable. The trailer carried belongings the family sells every year at the fair.

But thanks to some friends, the family’s 30-year tradition will take place once again at the 152-year-old fair.

“It feels great it took like 5 vehicles but we got it here. And it took us two days but we got it here,” said Toon.

“All of vendors work together and help each other out it’s a lot of hills to climb. So as far as her losing her stuff it’s heartbreaking but it’s really nice to see people come back from it and build stronger,” said Joe Henselder vendor for Make a Buddy.

Among fried food, stuffed animals, and carnival rides, you can find holiday decor, clothing, cowboy hats, and jewelry at Toon’s stand.