Family Reacts to Death of Man Convicted in Daughter’s Killing

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The family of 20-year-old Carrie Martin reacts today to the death of the man who was convicted of murdering her in 2004.

Joseph Gacha is seen leaving court after being accused of killing Carrie Martin in 2004.

42-year-old Joseph Gacha was found dead inside his prison cell in Fayette County in Western Pennsylvania.

He was serving a life sentence for her murder. Prosecutors say Martin was stabbed dozens of times in her Larksville apartment.

Another suspect in her murder, Daniel Kukucka committed suicide in prison shortly after his arrest in 2004.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with Carrie’s mother, Wendy Cadwalader at her daughter’s grave site in Lehman Twonship, Luzerne County.

