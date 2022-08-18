LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The reaction is being heard Thursday to a Federal Judge’s ruling in the notorious “Kids for Cash” scandal.

A judge ordered two former Luzerne County Court judges to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized.

Eyewitness News hears from one of the victims who says she is still trying to heal from the scheme.





She was sent away when she was thirteen years old and spent nearly six years in the juvenile detention system.

Former Judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan were sent to prison for accepting millions of dollars in kickbacks in exchange for sending children to for-profit juvenile detention centers.

