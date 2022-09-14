STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit in the Poconos is being recognized for its work supporting families battling homelessness.

‘Family Promise of Monroe County’ is one of the recipients receiving a donation from the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser.

The non-profit has been around for nearly 20 years. It provides shelter and resources to help families stay on track with their finances and find a permanent home. Its executive director tells Eyewitness News they’ve seen an increase in need since the pandemic because of inflation, and the lack of affordable housing.

“What was once a $900 apartment, is now $1,200. What was $1,200 is now $1,500. So getting families to the point where they can become sustainable outside of the shelter, has taken a little longer,” said Enid Logan the Executive Director of Family Promise of Monroe County.

Family Promise is always looking for donations, head to their website to see how you could help.

The Pocono Mountain Community Fundraiser event is being held Wednesday evening at Mount Airy Resort.