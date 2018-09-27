‘Family Promise of Carbon County’ Needs Help After Funding Cuts

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – ‘Family Promise of Carbon County’, located in Lehighton, helps shelter local homeless families.

“We can host up to 14 guests that will work on various goals including budgeting, finding a house, and getting back into the work force,” explains Jonathan Blackwell-Rodgers, Executive Director, Family Promise of Carbon County.

Executive Director Jonathan Blackwell-Rodgers says the organization was hit with a budget cut in January. Now there’s another blow, as he recently learned about a second funding cut.

“It is very discouraging,” he adds.

Family Promise relies on annual campaigns and fundraisers to survive. Now more than ever, leaders must find ways to defray the costs of daily activities.

Donated items are needed like paper towels, laundry detergent, healthy snacks, and diapers.

The organization is also looking for people to donate their time by mentoring guests, doing homework with kids, or helping with general cleaning around the Day Center.

“We also can use volunteer drivers to help take some of our guests to appointments,” Blackwell-Rodgers adds.

Blackwell-Rodgers says when homeless families see community support, it encourages them to persevere and succeed.

He fears limited resources might discourage them, instead.

He adds, “when we’re limited with resources and funding, they feel that impact directly and kind of feel like a burden on our program, rather than as part of a program that’s growing.”

NEW AND GENTLY USED ITEMS THAT ARE NEEDED: Toilet paper, garbage bags, cleaning products, paper towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dish soap, healthy snacks, gas cards, diapers (size 4, 5, 6), juice, water bottles, new or gently used towels, blankets, pillows, and winter wear.