‘Family Promise’ helps families fight homelessness in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Family Promise of Lycoming County is the only organization in the county specifically equipped to help families fight homelessness.

They offer housing and shelter, food, and clothing and can help up to eight families at a time.





Family Promise said there have been even more families asking for help this year, compared to last winter.

However, like many organizations, they also struggled with getting volunteers.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this, live at 5:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News