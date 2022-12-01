SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local woman was honored Thursday in a special way by a family who lost one of their own to domestic violence. The family of Margie Holodnak-Davis presents the award each year to an individual who is actively involved with the Women’s Resource Center.

Their goal is to keep her memory alive while raising awareness about domestic violence.

“It’s 42 years since our sister died,” said Patrick O’Malley of Scranton, Margie’s Brother.

26-year-old Margie Holodnak-Davis was a victim of domestic violence and was murdered by her estranged husband on June 9, 1980.

It’s a day that brings back horrific memories for her family members that loved her dearly.

“It was the worst day of my life, when I walked in there and I saw the carnage, and I saw the glass on the floor that was broken all over the place,” said Mary Theresa O’Malley-Ruddy, Margie’s Sister.

“This was our oldest sister. She was the one who opened the pathway for all of us and when she died, a large part of all of our hearts died,” said Patrick.

For the last 18 years, the O’Malley family has made it their mission to commemorate Margie’s life and the legacy she left behind.

Thursday, they gathered at the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton to do just that.

Melissa Conrad is this year’s recipient of the “Margie Memorial Award.”

“I’m honored, overwhelmed,” said Conrad.

Conrad is an emergency response advocate for the Women’s Resource Center.

“We do get a lot of hotline calls for sexual assault and domestic violence victims, provide a lot of advocacy for people that are in crisis, male and female, at all hours of the night,” said Conrad.

Executive Director Peg Ruddy says the award is an opportunity to highlight the critical work done every day at the women’s resource center.

“Women like Melissa are out in the trenches and people don’t recognize the hard work and important safety planning they do,” said Ruddy.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Women’s Resource Center’s free and confidential hotline 24/7 by calling 1-800-257-5765.