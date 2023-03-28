SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many, it’s not Easter unless you serve up some tasty, spicy meat.

It’s kielbasy season around northeastern PA and the popular meal brings a rush in business to area meat shops.

For 112 years the Kowalonek family has specialized in one thing in Shenandoah, kielbasy. Drawing in a line of customers, third-generation owner of Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Shop, Mark Kowalonek, says it’s all about the flavor and smell.

“The history of kielbasy is just a polish sausage and what really makes it different would be garlic, but not too much.”

He took over the shop 42 years ago, teaching the ropes to his two children, and continuing the family legacy.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to have something that I get to work with my kids every day and I love working with them.”

The meat is a popular tradition to serve for Easter, whether it’s fresh, linked, or smoked. Leading to weeks of preparations for a rush in business.

The deep-rooted family tradition is on display through photos, and Jessica Kowalonek says they wouldn’t be here without the community.

“We’re really learned and meshed with generations of families. It’s generations of us, but we know brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, straight down the line. It’s really neat.”

Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Shop is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 4 p.m.