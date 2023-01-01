SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the holidays have passed, the season of giving is still upon us. A local family-owned food truck made it their mission to give back to those who have served our country.

Back Porch BBQ partnered with Saint Francis Commons in Scranton to provide veterans with a free New Years Day dinner.

Co-owner, Dennis Lupton, opened the food truck with his wife about a year and a half ago when they realized their passion for barbecue.

They have been wanting to give back to the community for a while now, and finally got the opportunity to today.

“People can be struggling around this time of year. So I just came up with the idea to give back and posted it and our friends and family funded it, we cooked it and here we are,” said Lupton.

Lupton says he is happy to have the food truck as a way to give back when he can.