WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Wilkes-Barre man who went missing six years ago say they will never stop looking for him.

28-year-old Yiear West disappeared after leaving for work on December 9, 2016.

His family insists he would never just leave without notice. They believe he may be a victim of foul play.

