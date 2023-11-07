WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an unclaimed body was found last week and the family of the victim has been discovered.

On October 31, Wayne County Coroner, Edward R. Howell, asked the public to help in

identifying and locating the next of kin of Joseph W. Sencoski, Jr.

Sencoski was found dead in his home in Pocono Springs, Sterling Township. His death is determined to be due to natural causes, stated Howell.

Sencoski’s family members have been located and notified of his death.