POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been one year since a devastating fire took the lives of four children and their grandmother in Monroe County.

Eyewitness News spoke to the couple at the property in Polk Township the home has since been demolished due to the damage sustained by the fire. Their children were 2-year-old Kasper, 4-year-old Kristian, 5-year-old Kaleb, and 7-year-old Kathryn, along with 53-year-old Rosemarie La Barre who was watching them that night were killed in the blaze that was ruled accidental by officials.

Markie and Carlos say they continue to be in awe at how much the community has stepped in to help them during this painful time. A GoFundMe has since raised more than $130,000 for the family.

The couple says now one year later they’ve worked toward healing and use outlets such as speaking about their faith on a weekly podcast. Although they don’t know what the future holds they say will take each step forward with God.

“The thing that gets us through, it is God. It is the fact that we know that even though something horrible happened here, we can use it to glorify God. I mean that’s what we taught our kids,” said Carlos.

“We can use their story for good. You know, every single person that reaches out to us and says, ‘hey, how are you doing this?’ We can share that,” explained Markie.

The couple says if they could summarize this past year after the tragedy in one word it would be ‘blessed.’

Coming up on Eyewitness News Sydney Kostus will explain how the family plans to repurpose the property and how they plan to give back to their community.

If you’d like to help the family and donate you can do so on their GoFundMe page.