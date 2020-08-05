Family of fatal hit-and-run victim thankful for justice

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The family of Kevin DenDulk, the victim of a fatal hit and run accident on I-81 in Luzerne County on August 1, spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

The DenDulk family told Eyewitness News they would like to thank the police for doing such an outstanding job and all of those who participated in this process.

The family says they are very thankful for the outpouring of love and support given by so many during this horrific time and wish to thank everyone for their many prayers. They also say this loss is completely devastating and they would ask for privacy to be able to mourn their son and only brother.

In lieu of flowers, the DenDulk family would appreciate any, and all gifts to be donated in Kevin’s name to the American Traffic Safety Services Foundation and to the Roadway Worker Memorial Scholarship Fund.