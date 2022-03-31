STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of Christian Hall, a 19-year-old shot and killed by Troopers in Hamilton Township back in December 2020, filed a lawsuit yesterday against the Monroe County DA’s office and state police.

In the lawsuit, the family claims the DA’s office let PSP investigate itself despite ‘inaccurately stating that Hall pointed a gun at officers and that the Monroe County DA’s office didn’t refer the investigation to the PA attorney general to independently investigate.

Some of the following counts in the lawsuit: excessive force, failure to intervene, conspiracy to interfere with civil rights, first amendment retaliation, supervisory liability, wrongful death.

The family is requesting judgment that the defendants violated Christian and his parent’s federal rights, seeking compensatory damages including the monetary value associated with their emotional distress and loss of reputation and death, and an oral and written apology from the defendants.

In response to the lawsuit, the Monore County District Attorney’s Office stated:

From what I can see at a glance it fails to state a valid claim against the DA’s Office, DA Christine, and myself. The complaint filed by the lawyers Crump and Jacob demonstrates their continued attempt to push a false narrative. For example, the claim that the AG’s office has no legal authority to intervene in the investigation is not true. Under Section 732-205 of the Commonwealth Attorneys Act, the AG may petition the court to supersede the DA in order to prosecute a criminal action or institute a criminal investigation. The AG must show that the DA failed or refused to prosecute and that failure constitutes an abuse of discretion. The AG has not and will not attempt supersession. The circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force demonstrate that such force was justified under the circumstances known to the officers. My office conducted an independent investigation into the use of deadly force against Mr. Hall. The fact that the PSP also investigated the issue is of no consequence and did not interfere or impede the DA’s investigation. The presentation of the DA Office investigation findings into the deadly force incident is in keeping with the DA’s responsibility to keep the public informed and reassured that this tragic incident was not due to the unjustified use of deadly force by law enforcement. The attempts by the attorneys to mislead the public and now the filing of a frivolous suit against the DA’s Office is yet another example that they are motivated not by the pursuit of justice but the allure of monetary gain. Monroe County DA’s Office

The Pennsylvania State Police told Eyewitness News they cannot comment on pending litigation.

