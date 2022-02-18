Family of 7-year-old boy speaks out after hit-and-run arrest

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been charged with the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old boy from nearly a year ago.

That arrest is the first step toward justice the parents of the young victim from Huntington Township have been seeking.

It’s been nearly a full year since 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was struck and left for dead in the street. His heartbroken family tells us the arrest comes as they were starting to lose hope.

“We’re always gonna have that hurt, but at least somebody is held responsible for what happened to Gabe,” stated Adam Bierly, Gabriel’s father.

A green cross stands along Bonneville Road in Huntington Township. It’s the site where 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was struck and killed last March while riding his bike near his family’s farm. Green was his favorite color.

Gabriel’s mom recalls the phone call from her husband that changed their lives forever.

“I said what is going on? And he said, there was an accident, he said Gabriel got hit, and Gabriel died. And it was like my world stopped,” explained Sara Bierly.

Gabriel’s dad remembers homeschooling his son earlier that day.

“I was doing some reading with Gabe, and he read a story to me about going to heaven. He said, daddy, we can go to heaven. I said, if you believe in Jesus when you die, you’ll go to heaven. He said, I believe, I’m gonna go to heaven. A couple of hours later, he did,” stated Adam.

The Bierly’s say faith has kept their family going.

“There are days where it feels like it’s something that just happened and then there are other days where it feels like it’s been so long since we’ve seen him and those are tough days,” stated Adam.





So was Friday, a bittersweet day, for the Bierly’s after meeting with police who told them about the arrest.

“I got nervous and I was relieved and I think I was a little scared like all these different things went through my head the whole way home,” stated Sara.

Adam and Sara Bierly look forward to facing Robert Ball in court and hearing him answer to the charges against him.

Ball faces charges of homicide by motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.