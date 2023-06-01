PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 14-year-old boy who was shot last weekend is speaking out. They want answers as to what happened and justice for their loved ones.
Owen Brown was shot in the head inside an apartment in Plymouth on Saturday and at this moment he remains in critical condition at a trauma center.
State police, Plymouth borough police, and Luzerne County detectives are investigating.
I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will update the investigation and an emotional plea from the family urging anyone with information to come forward.