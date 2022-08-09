NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday.

Backer’s son, daughter, and three young grandchildren were among the victims when flames engulfed the home on First Street in Nescopeck.





He tells Eyewitness News he is helping arrange funerals for some of his family members and says he must stay strong for his family.

