Family member of hit-and-run victim speaks on the tragedy of the lost

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Hazleton family is heartbroken and upset. Their loved one died after being hit by a truck that took off.

Hector Padilla had just turned 15 when he was killed in a hit and run. The driver never stopped to see if he was okay. Now the family is asking him to come clean.

Police say the driver of a white pickup truck hit 15-year-old Hector Padilla as he was riding his bike on the night of June 12.

The driver took off.

Hazleton police are still trying to track the person down. Hector’s Uncle and Godfather, Manuel Rojas, says he was flown to the hospital where he fought for six days.

Hector died on Friday and the cause of death was determined to be from blunt force head injuries.

“He was always happy, smiling he was playing around a lot. That’s why it hurts a lot,” said Manuel Rojas.

Hazleton police reviewed footage from security cameras on neighboring homes. The driver was seen fleeing South on Poplar Street.

Police say it’s a white four-door 2007-2014 Chevy Silverado. The truck should have damage on the passenger’s side front end, possibly the passenger headlight.

Hector’s family is asking for any information that could help the police track down the vehicle. Rojas had this message for the driver.

“God is watching and you’re going to get what you deserve eventually. So do the right thing and that’s the only thing i can say to you,” stated Rojas.

A viewing will be held for Hector on Tuesday June 22nd from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Any information on the vehicle or driver Hazleton police department ask calls to be made through 911.