LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a big weekend at Pocono Raceway with NASCAR in town.

For members of one racing family from the Lehigh Valley, this weekend is one that was not promised.

Professional race car driver Sage Karam of Nazareth and his father Jody both endured hard times on and off the track.

Pocono Raceway is a testament to all they have overcome. On Friday, Jody Karam underwent heart surgery.

Seven weeks ago, he donated a kidney to a friend in need and during recovery found out he was actually in the early stages of a type of cancer that doesn’t show signs until it’s too late

as for Sage.

Eight years ago he was involved in a fatal racing incident that took place right here at Pocono Raceway

On Saturday, Sage and his dad returned to their home track for the Xfinity Series race of the three-day race weekend.

“I’ve been with him since day one, traveled the country and locked in a pick-up truck thousands of miles and I’m not gonna let a heart problem and cancer stop me from seeing my son race,” said Jody

Sage, driving the no.44 for alpha prime racing Saturday, grew a love for the sport at just three years old.

His father being here to support him ever since is what he truly calls a win.

“I’m thankful that he’s going to be alright and that he is here now at Pocono racing for us has not only been my journey but his journey as well so some of our best memories together as a father son duo are at the race tracks,” explained Sage.

In Saturday’s race, Sage completed seven laps before his car’s transmission broke, taking him out of the race sooner than expected.

“Racing has brought us to our highs of highs and sometimes your lowest of lows and you are going to lose a lot more than you are going to win in racing and that’s just the nature of racing. You learn to really appreciate these weekends a whole lot more and you always want to win, but sometimes winning off the track means a whole lot more than winning off the track,” continued Jody.

Sage and his dad are inspiring others who share a similar love for the sport.

“I want Sage to win and compete in the Daytona 500,” said Landon Anton from Illinois.

Sage will compete in Road America next week in Wisconsin.