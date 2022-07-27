HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The family of a young Luzerne County woman who vanished without a trace 52 years ago is hopeful that the mystery can finally be solved.

22-year-old Ilonka Cann disappeared from her home near Shickshinny in May of 1970.

State Police and County Detectives are searching a rural property in Huntington Township.

Sources close to the case said that search is connected to Cann’s disappearance.

