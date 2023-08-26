WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family seeking justice on the anniversary of their son’s homicide.

Family and friends of Joshua Taylor gathered this evening at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

They held signs and wore shirts that read “Justice for Josh Taylor”, then took part in a march to Public Square.

It was one year ago when the 32-year-old Taylor was punched in the stomach at Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and bar in downtown Wilkes-Barre and died from blunt abdominal trauma.

To date, no arrest has been made.

“How much love Josh had, how pure he was and it’s just not right that my son who was disabled was murdered and I just think people, the support, is because they want justice for Josh, too,” said Susan Kinsman-Taylor, Joshua’s mother.

“Everybody feels for their family. It’s the thing that nobody wants to go through. Death is hard enough but when it’s unexpected it just adds to that family’s pain,” added Thomas Dombroski from Dallas.

Taylor’s homicide investigation was referred to the state attorney general’s office by the Luzerne County D.A.