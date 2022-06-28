CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said three suspects broke into a Monroe County home, held the residents at gunpoint, and stole a firearm and safe early Tuesday morning.

Police said three black males in their late teens or early twenties broke into a house around 1:52 am in the 1200 block of Grand Mesa Drive by smashing a sliding glass door.

Troopers said the suspects held the residents at gunpoint and fired at least one round, none of the residents were injured.

Investigators said the suspects stole a 9mm pistol and a safe with an unconfirmed amount of money.

According to troopers, the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge Station at (570)646-2271.