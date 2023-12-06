HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was destroyed by a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

According to the Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was called in around 4:45 a.m. at the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Hunlock Creek.

While crews were able to subdue the flames a little after 9 a.m., the home was destroyed.

Two adults and three children who resided at the home were not there at the time of the fire, they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.