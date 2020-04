CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A family was displaced after their home caught fire in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to the home on Mannion Avenue in Carbondale just before 10:00pm Tuesday. According to Mayor Justin Taylor, a neighbor ran to the home with a fire extinguisher and put most of the fire out.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the victims.

Crews say the fire was electrical in nature.