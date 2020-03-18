Family displaced after Mahanoy City house fire

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While most people are staying at home during this pandemic, one local family lost theirs in a fire.



Emily Rasley walks into her home, checking to see if there’s anything left inside that’s still salvageable.



“Shaken up. Scared. But a little less scared since we know everyone is ok,” she says.

The family of four found out their home in Mahanoy City was on fire shortly after stepping out Tuesday evening.



“Basement fires are hard to find and they’re most difficult as far as fighting fires because there’s a lot of fear of the unknown,” said Chief Dan Markiewicz, Mahanoy City Fire Department.

Smoke damaged other houses attached to the home but firefighters were able to contain the flames to Rasley’s.

Woody Rasley is disabled and had surgery last September. He’s been out of work ever since.



“What am I going to do for my family is the biggest thing. I’m happy we’re safe, the pets are safe,” he told Eyewitness News.

In the midst of the coronavirus, people are being told to stay home. The Rasleys’ only option is a hotel.



“That’s gonna be pretty scary. I mean where we are staying is a hotel. So if somebody travels and comes in there…” said Woody.

With two little kids, he wishes he could do more for his family.

A neighbor bought the family some essential items as they try to get back on their feet. Through this hard time, the Rasleys are thankful they have each other.

“A home is a where a family is and a family makes a home.”



Officials say the fire was electrical in nature and ruled it accidental.