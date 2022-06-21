WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks 50 years a popular family bowling center has been in business.

Daniel Chacko is a co-owner of Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre. Chacko told Eyewitness News that the day after his father bought the bowling alley in 1972 Agnes hit.









Chacko said the building had 12 feet of water inside of it. Since the lanes were wood the water exposure caused swelling and everything was covered in mud.

Over the past 50 years, Chacko said not much has changed with the technology behind bowling but did say that lanes have become more casual.

