Family Bike Park Temporarily Closed, Wet Weather to Blame

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fairly new family bike park in the Poconos should be celebrating its second full season. But instead, the unique ‘pump track’ is dealing with some setbacks.

When bikers ride up to the gate, they’ll notice an empty park and a sign at the entrance. It says the track is closed due to ‘ongoing improvements’.

The Stigora family is vacationing from York County. While exploring the area, they came across River’s Edge Family Bike Park in Smithfield Township.

“And I’m like, ‘maybe we can take the boys there’, not expecting to find a really cool BMX dirt track, which is like every kid’s dream come true if you can find something like that,” says Jason Stigora.

The kids excitedly unloaded their bikes, only to find the track covered in a tarp. “[We’re] a little disappointed,” Stigora added.

Township officials say the prolonged wet weather has created stormwater runoff issues. The current drainage system doesn’t meet state standards.

“For safety reasons and also the maintenance of the track and for environmental concerns, we are temporarily closed,” says Chris Rain, Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

They’re taking precautions since this could impact a nearby creek, and ultimately, the Delaware River.

Rain explains,”for environmental reasons, we want to protect those waterways. So, we’re working on solutions to all of those problems.”

The Stigoras understand wet weather is to blame. They hope the solutions come soon. “We do come up here on an annual basis, so hopefully the track will be open next year,” Stigora adds.

An engineer has completed site work and is working on his report. Once that report is prepared, township leaders can begin working on fixes.

The goal is to re-open the pump track as soon as possible so an entire riding season isn’t lost.

If you’d like to be notified when the track re-opens, email crain@mstownship.com with “River’s Edge Bike Park” in the subject line.

