STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing woman in the Poconos is speaking out after 25 days have passed with no sign of her.

45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing for nearly a month and was last seen on Stokes Avenue.

Eyewitness News spoke to Smithers’ daughter-in-law about what Dana was doing that day and when they decided to get the police involved.

“Someone doesn’t just disappear. You don’t just vanish out of the air and are never seen again,” said Breanne Furino.

Breanne Furino is the daughter-in-law of Smithers, who’s been missing since Saturday, May 28th.

“Dana is very outgoing. She is the type of person who will start up a conversation with you in the grocery store and like you just made a lifelong friend. She is very outgoing like she can make anybody laugh,” explained Furino.





Furino says that Saturday Dana went to a street festival at a local restaurant with her 6-year-old daughter.

Later that night she walked a few houses down to a friend’s home on stokes avenue. That’s when she was last seen, on a ring camera after 11 p.m.

The next morning her cellphone and medication were left behind at her home – with no sign of Dana.

“Her purse, her wallet, her car. Everything that she would bring, you would bring with you anywhere you go, is at the house,” stated Furino.

Dana’s family reached out to stroud area regional police after no one heard from her for two days.

State police have since joined the investigation on Wednesday law enforcement searched the area of Glen Park but found nothing.

Dana was last wearing black jeans and a burgundy shirt. Furino says each day brings more discouragement – and they need the public’s help to find her.

“Someone has to know something. You know, she has children, she has a small child, and she deserves to have her mom in her life,” explained Furino.

Dana’s family has been hanging missing person signs like this one around the area. If anyone has any information on dana smithers you’re urged to call Stroud Area Regional Police.