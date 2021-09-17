Family awakens to find man in process of burglarizing their home in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Hazleton had a rude awakening Friday morning when they caught a man rummaging through their belongings.

According to a report from police, 52-year-old Manuel Rivera, from Hazleton, was caught while stealing from the home of a family while they slept. The victim was able to positively Rivera who then fled on foot.

Police were able to take Rivera into custody at his home nearby.

While being taken into custody, Rivera repeatedly made threats to “shoot up the police station” as well as officers.

Rivera is being charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and terroristic threats.