NUANGOLA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some residents in Luzerne County had a rude awakening Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into their home.

According to the Rice Township Police Department, multiple teams of first responders responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a structure with possible confinement in Nuangola.

The Nuangola Volunteer Fire Department, Slocum Township Rescue, Mountain Top Ambulance, Ayers Towing, and Rice Township Police arrived on the scene to find a vehicle completely into the rear of Nuangola Councilman Jeff Beck’s house.

Joseph J. Tucker, the president of the Nuangola Volunteer Fire Department, told Eyewitness News that the vehicle’s brakes failed and crashed into two vehicles in the driveway. The car then pushed through both of the cars, totaling one, and continued into the family’s home where it stopped.

According to Tucker, if the driver didn’t crash into the two cars in the driveway, the car would have gone through the remaining parts of the house and into the lake.

Tucker went on to say that the residents of the home were unable to get out of the house due to the vehicle destroying two-thirds of the stairs, so first responders needed to remove Jeff Beck and his wife through the second-story window via a ladder.

Tucker also said one of the occupants in the vehicle was a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital with no visible injuries.

Officials said there were no injuries to the vehicle occupants or the two residents of the home.