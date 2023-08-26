SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of teens are beginning a new chapter in their lives this weekend at a college campus in Lackawanna County.

New students at Marywood University began arriving on Saturday for move-in day.

The university assigned arrival times to each student who will live on campus based on their room number and the building in which they will live.

It helped streamline the process including maximizing elevator time.

While some students may be experiencing nervousness, there is no denying the excitement they are feeling.

“I don’t want to repeat how it was in high school. I want to be a different person. It’s going to be exciting,” says Ryan Chambers an incoming freshman at Marywood University.

“He’s our youngest. This is the third and last one going off to college,” said William Chambers, Ryan’s father.

“It’s different emotions. you know, the first one is different, the middle one, and then of course your last one, It’s a little bit more sad because he’s the last one out of the house, so,” added William.

The first day of classes at Marywood is on Monday.