WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Families of juveniles who were victims of the Kids-for-Cash scheme are speaking out today about the release of former Luzerne County Judge Michael Conahan.

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2009, file photo, Michael Conahan, center, leaves the federal courthouse in Scranton, Pa. Conahan, a former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send youths to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks, has been released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. Conahan, 68, was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday, June 19, 2020, on a 30-day furlough that could lead to permanent home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

Conahan was released to home confinement by federal prison officials because of COVID-19 concerns.

Families are angry about Conahan’s release, insisting he is getting special treatment.

