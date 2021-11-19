Families in Scranton growing ahead of National Adoption Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is “National Adoption Awareness Month” and Friday morning, four families in Lackawanna County officially got bigger.

The celebration ahead of “National Adoption Day” has been going on in Lackawanna County for at least a decade. Eyewitness News spoke with a Scranton dad who celebrated the adoption of his new daughter, Melinda.

“We have a lot to give. And my wife and I decided to give back to the people in need. So we got into the children and youth program. And it was the best move we’ve ever made. It just changed our lives,” said Art Golembeski.

To learn more about National Child Adoption Awareness Month, visit ChildWelfare.gov.