SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Electric City, firefighters battled a fire at a home on 13th Avenue that left multiple families displaced.

Crews responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News that no one was hurt in the fire, but one cat is missing.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.