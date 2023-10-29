KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are Trunk or Treats happening all over our area this spooky season, and one in Kingston saw dozens of kids and families celebrate the holiday in a ‘Small Town.’

Small Town KBS Kids Resource Center, decked out in Halloween decor held its Second Annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday.

Dressed up in costumes, kids went from business to business, picked out a couple of goodies, and enjoyed some life-sized characters. There was even a gingerbread man from Candy Land at the event.

There were local food trucks filled with chees steaks, fries, and mac and cheese bites.

Small Town KBS is a non-profit fully functioning town that allows children to learn social and functional skills in a safe environment before going out into the real world.

The Small Town was initially designed to meet the functional and social needs of special needs children.