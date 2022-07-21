WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sweltering heat has many of us searching for fun ways to cool off.

It sure was hot Thursday with temperatures in the 90s. Many families beat the heat in Wilkes-Barre by splashing around with sweet treats.

Under a scorching sun, families filled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial park on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre.

9-year-old, Lillian Schneider joined a bunch of other kids running through the splash pad and having a blast.

“I’ve been like jumping through the water and like closing my eyes like this and like running through it, it’s fun,” said Lillian Schneider, of Sugarnotch.

Fun that’s free of charge and open to people of all ages looking to cool off on a hot summer day.

“It’s awesome because you know not a lot of things around here are free. If they want to go to a swimming pool around here you have to pay, this is quick and easy to get to, if they want to get cooled down, and then they can go straight to the park after if they’re done with the water,” said Jessica Schneider, of Sugarnotch.

Harold Rodriguez brought his 3-year-old daughter Sophia out to enjoy the attraction.

And a visit from the ice cream truck. As a parent, he has first-hand knowledge of how expensive family activities can get.

“Not everybody can afford it, you know what I mean. Some people have multiple kids and can’t afford multiple fees,” stated Harold Rodriguez, of Wilkes-Barre.

Kastro Zaytana indulged in sweet treats with his son and two nieces.

“It was so hot, it was like a heatwave. I didn’t want to come outside, I just wanted to like sit in the A/C with them, but I was like, you know what, I’m gonna let them go outside, and go chill at the park,” explained Kastro Zaytana.

Pedro Marrero watched his seven-year-old son rowan play around the sprinklers and hopes to see more community resources pop up in the future.

“There’s enough people, enough kids. And obviously, they’re having a blast, and I think more people should know about this park. So yeah, we definitely need more sprinklers in the city,” Pedro Marrero, of Wilkes-Barre added.

The splash pad is located at 40 East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre. The city of Wilkes Barre’s Department of Public Works maintains the splash pad.