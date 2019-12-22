False Bomb Threat in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elm Street residents woke up to a shocking scene. Their street was blocked off while a bomb squad and a swat team surrounded the area. Police say they were responding to a bomb threat.

“We received a phone call for an individual who stated they were in a residence in the 900 block of elm street and that they saw what appeared to be wires and possibly some kind of clay and later on we were told possibly PVC piping,” Captain of the Scranton Police Department Dennis Lukasewicz said.

Police responded to the call at 5 am and were on the scene for 9 hours.

Police evacuated nearby homes and entered the residence. They found a man inside, who was interviewed. Officials say nothing dangerous was found in the residence and there is no threat to the general public. But neighbors are still in shock.

“It kind of messed me up a little bit right now. Like a little paranoid right now at the moment. This is a really quiet neighborhood, this block. So for us this is very bizarre. This never happened before,” Carmelo Flores, a neighbor, said.

“Really what I thought about you know was the safety of my family and it’s a great quiet block and I was concerned for my neighbors,” Patrick Festa, another neighbor, said.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and hope to have more information in the coming days.